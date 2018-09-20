'Falsehood Of Clown Prince': Arun Jaitley Counters Rahul Gandhi On Rafale

Arun Jaitley has accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the Rafale deal. (File)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the Rafale deal and loan waivers to 15 industrial houses.

In a Facebook post 'Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Mr Jaitley said that in an evolved democracy, people who relied on falsehood were considered unfit for public life.

"You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question - do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse", Mr Jaitley alleged.

"Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world's largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'", he added.

