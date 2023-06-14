Delhi Court Denies Bail To Man Whose Reckless Driving Killed Two Including A Child

Two people had died in the accident caused by reckless driving.

A Delhi court has denied bail to an accused in a road accident case in which a man and a 10-year-old child lost their lives while several others were injured, noting his "intentional reckless behaviour.".

Vacation Judge Aparna Swami denied bail to Ajay Kumar Yadav, observing that the accused, despite the accident, continued to drive in a reckless manner while fleeing away from the spot.

"The facts mentioned clearly show the intentional reckless behaviour of the applicant, who was the driver of the offending Mahindra Thar (vehicle), which not only grievously injured many but also took the lives of a 10-year-old young child and a male aged about 28 years.

"Despite this, the driver/applicant continued to drive the vehicle in a reckless manner in the process of fleeing away from the spot," the judge said in an order passed on June 13.

The judge said that even though the charge sheet was filed after the completion of the investigation, it did not change the nature or gravity of the offence.

"Thus, considering the act of the applicant or accused in light of the interests of society at large, I do not find any merit in allowing the application for grant of bail," the judge said.

The accused had sought bail on the ground that he had been in judicial custody since March 9 and was no longer required for custodial interrogation.

According to the prosecution, on March 8, 2023, the accused was involved in an accident on the Vasant Vihar flyover in which eight people were injured. Two people died in an accident caused by reckless driving.