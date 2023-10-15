Court Allows Air-Conditioning Facility For Chandrababu Naidu In Jail

Chandrababu Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison (File)

A local court here on Saturday allowed air-conditioning facility for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central prison where is lodged for his alleged involvement in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

A team of lawyers representing Chandrababu Naidu filed a petition for air-conditioning facility for the TDP supremo on Saturday in the Vijayawada ACB Court.

"In view of the report of the team of doctors of Government General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram it is utmost necessary that the petitioner be provided with air-conditioning in his room at the earliest, in order prevent rapid aggravation of his skin condition," said the petition filed by the 73-year-old former Chief Minister's lawyers.

They appealed that if Chandrababu Naidu is not immediately provided with a cooler environment he will be subjected to irreparable loss and hardship.

A team of doctors which examined Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central prison on Saturday said he is in a stable condition and there is no need to shift him to a hospital but recommended a cooler environment.

More than a month after his detention, the court allowed air-conditioning facility to Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

