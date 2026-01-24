Chandrababu Naidu Showcases Andhra As Hub For Global Investments At Davos

Andhra Pradesh has initiated at least 25 new policies for industrial development and is encouraging investments in digital media and virtual production, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said in multiple interactions in Davos.

On his first day at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Naidu met Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar, requesting support for Swiss investments in Andhra Pradesh. Discussing sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, heavy machinery, electronics, rail components, textiles and research, he said was continuously working towards industrial development.

"Special attention has been paid to skill development among youth, keeping in view the global demand for skilled workforce," he added.

Promoting AI, Creative Industries, Entrepreneurship

Naidu engaged with Kishore Lulla, founder and chairman of Eros Innovations, to present investment opportunities in AI-driven sectors. The Chief Minister said, “The government is encouraging investments in sectors such as digital media, virtual production, gaming, animation and film technology with the objective of creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.”

Representatives from Eros Innovations outlined their projects, including Eros Gen AI, an AI-enabled Film City, virtual production studios and virtual reality tourism under ‘Discover Andhra Pradesh 360.' Lulla lauded Naidu as the “Davos Man Chandrababu.”

Addressing the Telugu diaspora from 20 countries, Naidu urged them to become entrepreneurs instead of remaining employees. He announced a Rs 50-crore corpus fund and support through the Rata Tata Innovation Hub. He also highlighted initiatives like AP First, a research centre in Tirupati to promote innovation, and emphasised Andhra Pradesh's ambition to attract Rs 22 lakh crore in investments to create 20 lakh jobs.

Showcasing Andhra Pradesh To Global Investors

On January 20, Naidu addressed a breakfast session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) under the theme “The Andhra Pradesh Advantage.” He showcased the state's achievements in attracting 25% of India's total investments, citing Google's AI data centre at Visakhapatnam, Green Ammonia projects at Kakinada and development plans for ports, airports and space cities.

Inaugurating the India Lounge at WEF, Naidu said, “India is the safest and most preferred destination for foreign investments across the world. India is rapidly transforming into a strong and resilient economy and will become the world's third-largest economy within the next two years and reach the top position by 2047.”

During sessions focused on entrepreneurship, Naidu promoted the “one family-one entrepreneur” policy and discussed collaborations with IBM and Google to train youth in AI, quantum technologies and cybersecurity.

Investment Opportunities And Tourism Development

On January 21, Naidu met global industrial leaders to discuss opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors. He said, “There are abundant opportunities for Godavari river cruise tourism from Polavaram to Bhadrachalam. Likewise, more opportunities exist in Konaseema, Gandikota, Araku, and Lambasingi.”

He also met Calibo AI Academy executives to initiate youth training in artificial intelligence and to establish a Centre of Excellence at the IT SEZ in Visakhapatnam. Naidu also added that the foundation for Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Plant in Anakapalli district would be laid after Feb. 15, with the first phase costing Rs 60,000 crore.

Naidu met UAE Minister Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to discuss setting up a Dubai food cluster in Andhra.

Strengthening AP's Global Brand

On January 22, the Andhra Chief Minister reflected on the effectiveness of his four-day tour, which included over 36 meetings with global leaders. He also met Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to discuss projects in tourism, sports cities, Quantum Valley in Amaravati, and solar power initiatives in Kurnool.