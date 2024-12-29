Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Couple Light Fireplace To Beat Cold, Die Of Suffocation In Rajasthan

Ghevar Das (53) and his wife Indra Devi (48), residents of Shaheed Nagar in Ramlila Maidan area, were found dead inside their room, Kotwali SHO Kishore Singh said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Couple Light Fireplace To Beat Cold, Die Of Suffocation In Rajasthan
The couple slept with a fireplace burning in the room. (Representational)
Jaipur:

A couple died of suspected suffocation inside their home after they went to sleep with the fireplace burning in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said.

Ghevar Das (53) and his wife Indra Devi (48), residents of Shaheed Nagar in Ramlila Maidan area, were found dead inside their room, Kotwali SHO Kishore Singh said.

The couple slept with a fireplace burning in the room, he said, adding that probably died due to suffocation.

He said the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

According to the doctors, the cause of death was suffocation due to the smoke from the fireplace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Couple Light Fireplace, Couple Die Of Suffocation, Rajasthan News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.