Couple Jumps Into Godavari River, Leaves 3-Year-Old Crying Alone On Bridge

A three-year-old boy was left orphaned on a bridge in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district after his parents allegedly jumped into the swollen Godavari River late Thursday night.

The couple, identified as Dodda Sai, 29, and his wife Shireesha, 28, were residents of Velpuru village.

According to police, the couple arrived at the bridge around 10 pm on a scooter with their young child. They allegedly left the child on the scooter before jumping into the swollen Godavari River.

The three-year-old was left alone on the bridge in the dark and cold. Passersby noticed the child crying and alerted the police. The boy was heard calling out, "Amma... Nanna" (Mother... Father), prompting locals to search for his parents. They soon realised he had been left alone on the bridge.

Police reached the spot, took the child into their care and secured the scooter. The child was subsequently handed over to family members, while search operations were launched to trace the couple.

Police, along with local rescuers, swimmers and boat teams, launched a search operation in the river. Efforts to trace the couple were still underway at the time of reporting.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the father worked as a driver and had also spent time in the Gulf before returning to Andhra Pradesh. Police said he was believed to have been struggling with mounting debt and financial pressure. Investigators also suspect financial distress may have played a role in the couple's decision to sell their house.

However, police have not officially established financial distress as the sole reason for the incident, and the circumstances remain under investigation.

Police have registered a case and are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident.