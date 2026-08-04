CBI Probe Sought Into Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025 Over Alleged Irregularities

The political controversy surrounding Andhra Pradesh's Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment has reached the High Court, with senior advocate and former Advocate General S Sriram Subrahmanyam seeking a CBI probe into the entire recruitment process.

Appearing for the petitioner in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Sriram, who served as Advocate General under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, argued that the allegations go beyond individual errors and point to possible systemic irregularities affecting thousands of teacher aspirants.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court said it would take up the matter again after three weeks.

A key focus of the petition is the sports quota. According to the petitioner, the government revised the policy shortly before issuing the Mega DSC-2025 notification, increasing the sports quota from 2 per cent to 3 per cent and allowing recruitment under the quota without a written examination. The 2025 notification provided 421 teacher posts under the 3 per cent sports quota without a written test.

The petitioner further alleged that some selected candidates relied on sports certificates that did not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. It was also claimed that certain candidates had participated only in local-level events rather than recognised state- or national-level competitions.

Sriram told the court that sample certificates and information obtained through RTI applications had been placed on record to support the allegations.

The petition also referred to the subsequent withdrawal of certain government orders related to the sports quota, arguing that these developments warranted an independent investigation.

The plea comes amid a wider political controversy over Mega DSC-2025, with allegations ranging from sports quota irregularities and merit manipulation to recruitment-related complaints and concerns over the examination process.

While the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged large-scale irregularities in the recruitment process, the TDP-led government has rejected the allegations, including claims of paper leakage. It has maintained that the recruitment was conducted transparently and in accordance with the prescribed rules. Officials have also said that the sports quota selections were scrutinised separately and that all certificates underwent due verification.

The petitioner has sought a CBI probe into the question paper preparation, conduct of the examination, certificate verification, implementation of the sports quota, and the overall selection process, rather than limiting the investigation to any single alleged incident.

The High Court has not ordered a CBI investigation so far. The matter will be taken up again after three weeks.