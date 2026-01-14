Advertisement
Couple, Another Woman Killed In Explosion In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained.

Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot.

An explosion in Hazaribagh on Wednesday claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, as per officials.

The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S, Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson, said.

Further details in the incident are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

