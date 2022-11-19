Case Against University Student Injured During Cricket Match Violence In UP

A counter case has been registered against an Aligarh Muslim University student who suffered serious injuries after allegedly being hit on the head earlier this week when an argument during a cricket match turned violent, a police official said on Saturday.

Sajid Husain, the victim, and Shobhit Singh -- who allegedly hit him on the head with a cricket bat -- are second-year students of the varsity's Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, spokesperson Omar Peerzada had earlier said.

Sajid Husain, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in an unconscious state, he said.

Doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College have described the condition of Sajid Husain, who suffered serious head injuries, as "stable".

The police action follows a report by Shohbit Singh's father. Singh was arrested on Wednesday and is currently lodged in the district jail.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Shwetab Pandey on Saturday said based on CCTV footage from the varsity hostel, a case was registered against Husain under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday at Civil Lines police station.

On Friday, BJP MLC Manvendra Pratap Singh, who had met senior police officials, asserted that "one-sided action" in the case was not acceptable. Pushpendra Pachuri, regional joint convenor of the BJP's teachers' cell, demanded that both sides should be held accountable.

The varsity authorities have also constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to probe into the incident. The committee had been asked to submit its report within five days.

Peerzada said immediately after Wednesday's clash, Singh was escorted from the hostel and handed over to the police.

He has been suspended and barred from the varsity campus pending further inquiry, he said.

A case has been registered against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Civil Lines police station, officials had said.