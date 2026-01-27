Fought Over Lighter, Bengaluru Man Hangs On Friend's Car, Dies After Crash

A 33-year-old man died in Bengaluru after a heated fight between two men. The argument began after a cricket match and ended with one of them ramming his car into a tree while the other was clinging to it.

According to the police, Prashanth (33) and Roshan Hegde (37) got into a verbal fight after a cricket game at a playground. The disagreement quickly turned physical, with both men pushing and abusing each other over a small issue.

Police said the two had been drinking beer on an open ground behind a mall in Electronics City after the tournament. The quarrel reportedly started over a cigarette lighter and soon became violent. Both attacked each other with beer bottles, during which Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue, according to PTI.

After the fight, Hegde tried to leave the spot in his Tata Safari. However, Prashanth chased the vehicle and stood on its front footrest while continuing the argument. As the car sped, Hegde allegedly accelerated with the intention to kill Prashanth.

The police said Hegde deliberately rammed the car into a roadside tree and then into a compound wall. The impact caused severe head and chest injuries to Prashanth, who died on the spot.

The entire sequence was recorded on the car's dash camera, helping the police identify and track down the accused.

A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police arrested Roshan Hegde within an hour of the incident and seized the Tata Safari used in the crime. Further investigation is ongoing.

According to the police, Hegde works as an IT employee at an auto desk company and is a native of Udupi district.