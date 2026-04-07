Councillor's Husband Attacked In Office In Panipat, 4 Arrested

Police in Haryana's Panipat have arrested four men for allegedly attacking a local councillor's husband after forcing their way into his office, triggering a probe into a case involving criminal intimidation and use of weapons.

The assault took place on Monday evening at the office of Surender Garg, husband of Ward No. 17 councillor Rajni Garg, where a group of men allegedly entered the premises and attacked him following a dispute, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Prince, Mohit, Sagar and Vikas.

While speaking to the NDTV, Panipat SP Bhupendra Singh said, "The four accused admitted during initial questioning that they had carried out the attack with several other accomplices who are still at large. We are conducting raids at their known hideouts and are confident of apprehending the remaining suspects soon."

The arrested individuals are expected to be presented before the court today.

The incident traces back to a complaint filed by Praveen, a worker with Surender Garg. He revealed that Mohit, a sanitation supervisor in the ward, had repeatedly neglected his duties, drawing complaints from residents.

On April 3, Surender Garg called Mohit to his office to address these issues. During the discussion, Mohit allegedly became argumentative and agitated. Though initially sent away after a warning, Mohit returned later with threats.

Shortly thereafter, Mohit, accompanied by his relatives and friends, including Prince, Maya, Mukesh, Sagar, Vinod, Rajesh, and 10-12 others, forcefully entered Garg's office. Prince reportedly smashed a glass, striking Garg in the eye, while the attackers threatened his life. Some of the men were armed, with one carrying a country-made pistol and two or three others carrying knives.

Surender Garg was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following Praveen's complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Panipat Police SP Bhupendra Singh further added, "All the accused, including those still at large, will be brought to justice."