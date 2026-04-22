Haryana: 20-Year-Old Gang Rape Survivor Dies By Suicide Over Blackmail

A 20-year-old gang rape survivor allegedly killed herself due to persistent blackmail and mental torture in a village in Nuh district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused are residents of the same village as the young woman.

The family alleged that the accused gang-raped and filmed the crime. Following this, she was continuously blackmailed with threats of making the video viral.

Distressed by the mental pressure and fear of defamation, the young woman allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased's family have filed a complaint against four young men. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at Bichhor police station and launched an investigation.

The incident has sparked widespread anger in the village, with the family demanding strict action against the accused.

Police said they are investigating every aspect of the case and will arrest the accused soon.

"After the post-mortem, we handed over her body to the family. Four special police teams, including the cybercrime team, are investigating. Police are also investigating when the video was made, who accessed it, and how long the blackmailing scheme has been ongoing," said Inspector Rajbir Singh, SHO of Bichhor police station.