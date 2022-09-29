'Could Walk 1,000 Miles...': Rahul Gandhi Meets Little Girl During Yatra

The 3,570 km yatra is set to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today shared a heartwarming post on meeting a little girl during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"I could walk a thousand miles for a moment like this," the Congress leader said, sharing a photograph with the girl who looks ecstatic on meeting the leader.

Through the yatra, which is a desperate attempt by the Congress to build support ahead of the 2024 general election, the party has been trying to project Mr Gandhi as a people's leader. Several photographs of the 52-year-old leader interacting with children during the march have been making the rounds on social media.

Yesterday, a video of a girl excited on meeting the Congress leader went viral. She was seen laughing while fighting away tears of joy after being allowed to join the Congress leader during the march.

The Bharat Jodo handle run by the Congress tweeted the video with a post: "No caption needed. Only love."

Another viral moment was when he was introduced to Korean Pop, or K-Pop, and global sensation BTS by a group of schoolgirls in Kerala.

"A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala's BTS Army!" Mr Gandhi tweeted and also shared a video of his conversation with the school girls.

The 3,570 km yatra is set to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir after commencing from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 8.

The yatra is being held against the backdrop of the intense tussle within the Congress to find a new president. The past week has seen dramatic developments within the party after MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot rebelled, saying they would not accept his bitter rival Sachin Pilot as the Chief Minister if the Congress veteran is elected party chief. The developments, it is learnt, have upset the Gandhis even as Mr Gehlot has denied any role in them.

Mr Gehlot will be meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi amid speculation on whether he is still in the race.