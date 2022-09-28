Congress Seems Headed For Digvijaya Singh vs Shashi Tharoor: 10 Facts

Digvijay Singh, who is in Kerala for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, is expected to reach Delhi late this evening. It is not yet known if he will meet Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Singh has so far been evasive about his participation in the election. Asked about the possibility of his contesting earlier today, he said, "I have not discussed with anybody. I have not sought permission from the high command".

The 75-year-old former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is a longstanding loyalist of the Gandhi family, much like Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister was the favourite in the race, till the open rebellion by his loyalists over the Chief Minister's post upset the Gandhis and other key leaders in Delhi.

A section in the Congress still maintains that Mr Gehlot will file nomination for the election. He is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Several senior Congress leaders have been in talks with Mr Gehlot to resolve the situation in Rajasthan, where 92 MLAs have threatened mass resignation if he or any of his loyalists are not in the top post.

Mr Gehlot reached Delhi late this evening and will meet party chief Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, sources said. His supporters declared that he is not going to quit as Chief Minister, indicating that he might not contest.

On Monday Kamal Nath -- another former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Digvijaya Singh's longtime political rival -- met Sonia Gandhi. He, however, brushed off speculation on his candidature, saying he wants to focus on Madhya Pradesh.

Another Congress veteran, AK Anthony, met Sonia Gandhi today. Mr Anthony ruled himself out for the race and said he has asked Mrs Gandhi to remain the president. She has declined, he told NDTV.