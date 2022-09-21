Watch: Rahul Gandhi Introduced To K-Pop By Kerala's BTS Army

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had his first lesson in Korean music genre K-Pop and Uber popular band BTS from a group of schoolgirls in Kerala on Tuesday during his party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad, Mr Gandhi engaged in a chat with three schoolgirls at an eatery. During their conversation, when Mr Gandhi asked them what they wanted to become when they grew up, the girls said that they wanted to become nurses, and work in South Korea.

Puzzled, Mr Gandhi then asked them why South Korea. The girls said that they were Kerala's BTS Army, fans of South Korean K-Pop group BTS.

The girls then introduced the Congress leader to BTS's music and told him that their music helps them during difficult times.

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala's BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022

"We didn't go expecting to meet him," said one of the girls. "We went to see him when we heard he was coming. He called us and even bought 'Sharjah Shake' for us. We are so happy and excited to meet such a humble person."

Mr Gandhi today kicked-off the 13th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Cherthala in Kerala along with thousands of party workers.

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.