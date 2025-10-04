Cough Syrup Row: Madhya Pradesh Bans 'Coldrif' After NDTV Report

The Madhya Pradesh government banned 'Coldrif' cough syrup on Saturday after NDTV accessed and reported the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department's confidential letter, confirming the presence of 48.6 per cent Diethylene Glycol (DEG) - a poisonous industrial solvent in the medicine. The death count in Madhya Pradesh allegedly linked to the cough syrup rose to 10.

For nearly a week, the Madhya Pradesh government maintained that it was "awaiting reports" and that "no toxic elements had been found so far." However, the state's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) today issued an urgent directive to all drug inspectors across the state, banning the sale and distribution of 'Coldrif' syrup and all other medicines manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals - the company based in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The order, signed by Controller Dinesh Kumar Maurya, refers directly to the Tamil Nadu government's report dated October 3 - which declared the batch "not of standard quality" and "adulterated with 48.6 per cent Diethylene Glycol, a poisonous substance which may render the contents injurious to health."

The letter, addressed to all district drug inspectors, directed them to "stop further sale and distribution of 'Coldrif' syrup immediately, take necessary action, and freeze available stock". "The sale of all other products of the company is also to be stopped and samples sent for urgent testing," it said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned throughout Madhya Pradesh. The sale of other products of the company that manufactured the syrup is also being banned. The syrup manufacturing factory is located in Kanchipuram, so after learning of the incident, the state government asked the Tamil Nadu government to investigate. The investigation report was received this morning. Strict action has been taken based on the report."

He added that a special team has been constituted to investigate the matter at both local and state levels, assuring that "the culprits will not be spared."

Until NDTV reported the Tamil Nadu findings, both Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla and his department had publicly denied any link between the syrups and the deaths. Shukla had said, "Samples tested so far show no toxic substance. Reports are awaited from central labs."

According to the families of the children who died in Madhya Pradesh, they had the same symptoms: fever, vomiting, and sudden stoppage of urination consistent with DEG poisoning. Additionally, six children are currently undergoing treatment at GMC Nagpur. While two children are on dialysis, four are on ventilator support.