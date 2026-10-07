Corporate Professionals Among 101 Arrested In Telangana For Cyber Fraud

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 101 people, including 18 women, in a coordinated two-week crackdown on cybercrime networks operating across six southern states and a Union Territory, tracing fraudulent transactions worth approximately Rs 17 crore.

The operation, launched on September 23, spread across southern states and UTs, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry.

More than 100 TGCSB personnel, organised into 6 special teams, were involved in the pan-southern state field operations.

The arrests were reported from all 6 locations: Kerala (35), Andhra Pradesh (22), Karnataka (17), Tamil Nadu (14), Telangana (12) and Puducherry (1).

According to TGCSB, 19 of those arrested were identified as agents and 81 as mule-account holders,

Investigators found that cyber fraudsters allegedly recruited intermediaries to procure bank accounts for routing illicit funds, paying commissions of up to 5% of the amount transacted.

"This is the second simultaneous multi-state operation led by TGCSB and demonstrates the Bureau's continued efforts to identify, trace and apprehend cybercrime networks operating across state boundaries and exploiting multiple jurisdictions," Shikha Goel, Director, TGCSB, said.

The investigation has so far identified 1,172 cybercrime links across India, including 206 linked to Telangana. The arrests are connected to 51 cases registered across TGCSB's 7 Cyber Crime Police Stations.

Also read: Rs 5,474 Crore Lost To Cyber Fraud In Karnataka Over 3 Years: Minister

''50 of the 101 arrested accused have more than five crime links each, pointing to the wider reach of the networks under investigation. Mule accounts were allegedly used to receive, transfer and withdraw fraudulent funds through methods including ATM withdrawals, bulk bank transfers and overseas-linked transactions.'' Goel said.

Several mobile phones, SIM cards, bank passbooks and cheque books allegedly used in the transactions were also seized by the investigators during the raids.

Among those arrested are an employee of Tata Capital, who allegedly facilitated mule accounts for commissions; a graduate involved in money exchange; an ex-serviceman allegedly linked to six cybercrime cases; and a diploma holder in Film Technology allegedly linked to 26 cases.

A businessman with an M.Com qualification was allegedly linked to 34 cybercrime cases, while a graduate working at Flipkart was allegedly linked to 50 cybercrime cases.

An MBA graduate serving as a marketing head at Manju Group of Companies was allegedly linked to 15 cases.

TGCSB also said accounts opened in the names of trusts and NGOs were allegedly misused to receive and transfer cybercrime proceeds and were linked to 60 cases across India.

In connection with CCPS Warangal Crime Nos. 67/2025 and 69/2025, the Karnataka team arrested Tukaram Hembade in Bengaluru based on information provided by an accused.

The Andhra Pradesh team subsequently arrested Kokkarlapati Siddhu Varma in Anakapalli in connection with the same cases.

In another case, the CCPS Headquarters team arrested C. Vijay Kumar in Puducherry in connection with Crime No. 52/2026, relating to a movie-piracy case.

''82% of those arrested were aged between 20 and 50, while 17% were above 50, while 17% were above 50. Business and self-employment accounted for the largest occupational group at 23%, followed by private employment (13%), homemakers (10%), drivers/operators (7%) and sales and marketing personnel (5%). Educationally, 26% had Intermediate-level education, and 24% were graduates or degree holders.16% had secondary education and 11% were uneducated, while others held diploma, ITI, primary, postgraduate or professional qualifications.'' officials added

The investigation is continuing to identify additional interstate connections and possible international links and networks active behind the organised fraud.

The bureau has urged citizens to remain alert to fake trading and investment platforms, task-based income scams and "digital arrest" frauds.