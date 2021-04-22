Those Above 18 Can Register For Vaccine From Saturday

Registrations for the latest round of inoculations will open in the next 48 hours on the CoWin platform.

All above 18, now eligible for vaccination from May 1, can register for their shot from Saturday (April 24) on the CoWin platform.

Registrations for the latest round of inoculations will open in the next 48 hours on the CoWin platform.

As India faces the world's worst Covid surge, its daily cases surpassing the US today, the government has opened vaccinations to all adults for the first time.

According to the new vaccine rules, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations.

The centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far - frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

Apart from Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik will soon be used, the government says.

Yesterday, Serum said its vaccine would be sold at Rs 400 to states and at Rs 600 to private hospitals.

The prices for the Centre would remain the same - Rs 150.

Those eligible register for vaccination through the CoWIN website and the Aarogya Setu app.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online

Head to the CoWIN website, click on Register/Sign in Yourself

Enter your mobile number, click on Get OTP. An OTP should arrive on your phone. Enter the digits on the site, and click Verify.

On the Register for Vaccination page, enter all the details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on Register.

Once registered, you will get the option to schedule an appointment, Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

Enter your pin code and hit Search. The centres in the pin code will show up, select the date and time and click on Confirm.

You can add up to four members through one login. It is easy to reschedule your appointment; the process is similar to how you schedule it.

Process for registration through Aarogya Setu app