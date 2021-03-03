How To Register For Covid Vaccine Through CoWin - Your Step-By-Step Guide

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration: CoWIN portal is to be used for online registration.

India has entered the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus, widening the campaign to include people above 60 and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions. Beneficiaries can register and book an appointment for the vaccine through CoWIN - a government portal that links every vaccine dose to its recipient.

Here's a step-by-step guide for registration and booking a vaccination appointment on CoWin:

People can register and book an appointment for vaccination either directly through the CoWIN portal or through the Arogya Setu app.

On CoWin portal, enter your mobile number and click on the OTP (One Time Password). Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click on the verify button.

If registering through Aarogya Setu app, go to the CoWin tab, tap on the Vaccination tab and the click on Proceed.

A registration page will appear where you will need to fill in the beneficiary's details, such as name, year of birth and gender. You will also need to enter the photo id type.

If the registration is meant for a senior citizen, click on Register. If it's for a person with comorbidities, click on YES where the form asks, "Do you have any comorbidities (pre-existing medical conditions)". The beneficiaries in this category need to carry a medical certificate when they go for their vaccine appointment.

Once registered, a confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number.

After registration, the system will show the "Account Details". On this page, you can add three more beneficiaries by clicking on Add More button.

One person can add up to four people linked with one mobile number.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking on a calendar icon, below a column named Action.

You will then be taken to "Book Appointment for Vaccination" page where you will need to fill in the beneficiaries' address details - State/UT, District, Block and Pincode. Click on the Search button once done.

A list of vaccination centres will appear based on the search criteria.

Upon choosing a centre, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed.

After selection the dates, click on "Book".

A confirmation page with "Appointment Successful" message will be displayed.

If you want to reschedule, you can again log in with your mobile number, enter OTP and make the changes by clicking on the edit icon below the 'Action' column against registered individuals. In case you have to move to another city, you can make changes to find the nearest vaccination centre as well.

More than 1.56 crore people in the country have been vaccinated against the contagious virus so far, according to the latest data by the Health Ministry.