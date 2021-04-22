Those Above 18 Can Register For Vaccine From April 28

Registrations for the latest round of inoculations will open on April 28.

All above 18, now eligible for vaccination from May 1, can register for their shot from April 28 on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu, the government said today.

As India faces the world's worst Covid surge, its daily cases surpassing the US today, the government last week opened vaccinations to all adults for the first time.

According to the new vaccine rules, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations.

The centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far - frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

Apart from Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik will soon be used, the government says.

Yesterday, Serum said its vaccine would be sold at Rs 400 to states and at Rs 600 to private hospitals.

The prices for the Centre would remain the same - Rs 150.

Those eligible can register for vaccination through the CoWIN website and the Aarogya Setu app.

Here's how you can register.