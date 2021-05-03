Vaccination, Essential Services Allowed During Lockdown In Haryana

Vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group began in the state on Sunday. (Representational)

Vaccination centres, banks and essential services will remain functional during the weeklong lockdown in Haryana from Monday imposed amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases.

An official order on Sunday evening detailing the lockdown guidelines said that considering the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Haryana government has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in the state.

The state on Sunday recorded its biggest single-day jump with 145 deaths taking the toll to 4,486 while 13,322 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 5,14,888.

"The lockdown will remain in force from May 3 (5 am onwards) till May 10 (5 am) along with directions to all the departments of the state government and district administration for strict implementation of the guidelines during the period of lockdown in the letter and in spirit," the guideline said.

All health services, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, vaccination centres will remain functional, it said, adding people will be allowed to proceed to the anti-COVID vaccination centres.

Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadi Kendras and medical equipment shops will remain functional, according to the detailed guidelines for the lockdown issued by the government.

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations will also remain functional. Bank branches will be allowed to work as per banking hours.

Supply of essential goods is allowed. All facilities in the supply of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies are allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing norms.

All goods traffic will be allowed to run.

Shops, including kirana and single shops selling essential goods, and carts, including ration shops under PDS, those dealing with food and groceries for daily use, hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat, fish, animal feed and fodder are allowed to operate ensuring strict social distancing.

Print and electronic media, including DTH and cable services, are allowed. Also IT and IT-enabled services, with up to 50 per cent strength, data and call centres for government activities only would be allowed to operate.

Buses for public transport with 50 per cent capacity, taxi and cab aggregators with maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver, metro rail will also be allowed to ply. Also, passenger movement by trains will be allowed.

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating those stranded due to the lockdown, medical and emergency staff, aircrew are allowed to remain open.

Students or those who have to attend various exams will be allowed to go to examination centres during the lockdown and their hall tickets should be considered valid for the same.

Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, domestic help, nurses, medical attendees and caregivers to senior citizens, physically challenged and ailing persons shall be allowed during the lockdown period, as per the guidelines.

However, all cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

All religious places and places of worship shall be closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited during the lockdown.

In the case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 people will not be permitted.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries, food joints, including those in malls, will remain open only for home delivery up to 10:00 PM. Roadside food joints, including fruit stalls, are allowed to open only to provide take away services.

In demarcated containment zones, the activities allowed under these guidelines will not be permitted except for home delivery of essential food, milk and ration items.

Offices of the Union government, its autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations shall operate according to directions from the Central authorities.

State government offices, its autonomous bodies, corporations, that will be allowed to operate without restrictions include police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, electricity, water and sanitation.

All other offices of the state government departments shall strictly follow the directions issued by the chief secretary's office.