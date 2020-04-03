Bhopal Health Department Director Tests Positive For COVID-19

Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
The second report of J Vijay Kumar also tested positive, said an official.
Earlier today, 14 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 89.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai174
Pune49
Sangli24
Thane20
Nagpur18
Ahmednagar8
Mumbai Sub Urban5
Yavatmal4
Buldana4
Satara3
Kolhapur2
Palghar2
Raigad2
Sindhudurg1
Blanks1
Ratnagiri1
Nashik1
Jalagaon1
Gondia1
Aurangabad1
Details Awaited*13
335
309 3
42
16 3
DistrictCases
Chennai37
Coimbatoor29
Tiruneveli29
Erode26
Theni20
Namakkal18
Dindugal17
Madurai15
Tirupattur7
Salem6
Kanyakumari5
Sivagangai5
Thoothukudi3
Villupuram3
Kanchipurum3
Thiruvarur2
Karur2
Thiruvannamalai2
Tirupur1
Trichirapalli1
Vellore1
Thanjavur1
Virudhunagar1
Details Awaited*75
309 75
304 75
6
1
DistrictCases
Kasargod115
Kannur49
Ernakulam23
Thiruvanthpuram13
Mallapuram11
Thrissur11
Pathanamthitta10
Kozhikode9
Kottayam6
Palakkad6
Idukki4
Wayanad3
Kollam3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*21
286 21
261 19
27 2
2
DistrictCases
South Delhi63
South East16
Central12
West Delhi12
South West10
East Delhi9
North Delhi9
Shahdara8
North East6
North West5
New Delhi2
Details Awaited*67
219
215
8
4
DistrictCases
Gb Nagar45
Meerut19
Agra12
Lucknow9
Ghaziabad8
Bareilly6
Bulandshahar3
Varanasi2
Philibhit2
Jaunpur1
Kanpur1
Bagpat1
Lakhimpur1
Shamli1
Basti1
Moradabad1
Details Awaited*59
172 59
160 59
14
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur32
Bhilwara26
Evacuees From Iran18
Jhunjhunu8
Jodhpur8
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Foreign Nationals2
Pali1
Alwar1
Sikar1
Churu1
Details Awaited*59
167 59
164 59
3
0
DistrictCases
Hyderabad44
Karimnagar13
Madchal11
Ranga Reddy11
Bhadradri4
Mahboobnagar3
Kamareddy3
Nizamabad2
Gadwal2
Warangal (u)1
Details Awaited*64
158 51
164 55
1
7 4
DistrictCases
Prakasam15
Kadappa15
West Godavari12
Vizag11
Guntur9
Chitoor6
East Godavari6
Krishna6
Nellore3
Ananthapur2
Kurnool1
Details Awaited*46
132 46
132 46
1
1
DistrictCases
Bbmp30
Bengaluru Urban21
Mysore18
Dakshin Kannada9
Uttar Kannada8
Chikkaballapura7
Kalaburgi4
Bellary3
Udupi3
Davangere3
Bengaluru Rural1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumkuru1
Details Awaited*14
124 14
117 13
10 1
3
DistrictCases
Indore12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain4
Bhopal3
Shivpuri2
Gwalior1
Neemuch1
Details Awaited*73
104 5
110 5
0
6
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad33
Gandhinagar10
Rajkot10
Surat9
Vadodara9
Bhavnagar6
Girsomnath2
Kutch1
Mehsana1
Porbandar1
Details Awaited*13
95 8
93 7
10 2
8 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora11
Budgam7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajouri3
Pulwama3
Baramulla2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*13
75 13
74 12
3 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata17
Nadia5
Hooghly4
East Medinipur3
North 24 Parganas3
Howrah2
West Medinipur1
Kalimpong1
South 24 Parganas1
Details Awaited*26
63 10
63 13
3
3
DistrictCases
Gurugram24
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Palwal1
Ambala1
Sonipat1
Hissar1
Details Awaited*6
49 6
25 3
24 3
0
DistrictCases
Sbs Nagar19
Sas Nagar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar5
Ludhiana3
Amritsar2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*2
48 2
52 3
1
5 1
DistrictCases
Munger8
Patna5
Siwan5
Gaya1
Begusarai1
Gopalganj1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Details Awaited*6
29 5
30 5
0
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18 2
18 2
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*16
16 11
16 11
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14 1
11 1
3
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun4
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*5
10 3
8 3
2
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman10
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Rajnandgaon1
Durg1
Bilaspur1
Korba1
9
6
3 1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*6
6 1
6 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6 3
6 3
1
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry2
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
5 2
4 2
1
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Bhadrak1
Details Awaited*1
5 1
5 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal (w)1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1