Bhopal Health Department Director Tests Positive For COVID-19

Total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 89. (Representational)

Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The second report of J Vijay Kumar also tested positive, said an official.

Earlier today, 14 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 89.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

World 10,39,186 Cases 7,65,036 Active 2,19,048 Recovered 55,102 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,39,186 and 55,102 have died; 7,65,036 are active cases and 2,19,048 have recovered as on April 3, 2020 at 8:07 pm.