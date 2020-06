Delhi has nearly 45,000 coronavirus cases so far (File)

The price of a COVID-19 test in Delhi has been capped at Rs 2,400, the Home Ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday night, explaining the move was aimed at "providing relief to the common man". Delhi was following the Rs 4,500 per test cap ordered by the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research, the government's nodal body in this health crisis).