500 Train Coaches For Delhi, Virus Tests To Doubled In 2 Days: Amit Shah

Amit Shah made the announcements after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Delhi will be given 500 railway coaches to address the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients and will also recieve central help to increase testing after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present, took place after the Supreme Court pulled up Delhi and several oter states over their handling of the pandemic.

"Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

The national capital has logged nearly 38,000 cases so far. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that going by the current doubling rate the city, 5.5 lakh cases are expected by the end of July.