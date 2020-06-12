'COVID Patients Treated Worse Than Animals': Supreme Court Pulls Up Delhi

Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

Coronavirus patients are being treated "worse than animals", the Supreme Court said today as it pulled up Delhi amid spurt of virus cases in the national capital.

"COVID-19 patients are treated worse than animals. In one case, a body was found in the garbage. Patients are dying and nobody is there to even attend to them," the court said this afternoon as it asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to explain the fall in testing in the city.

"Why has your testing gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day when Chennai and Mumbai have increased their testing from 16,000 to 17,000?" the court asked.

Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The national capital has logged 34,687 patients so far and 1,085 death, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Slamming the AAP government over its handling of the outbreak and not following centre's guidelines, the top court said: "Very sorry state of affairs in Delhi and its hospitals... hospitals aren't giving due care and concern to the bodies. Patients' families aren't even informed about deaths. Families haven't been able to attend the last rites too in some cases."

"Patients are running from pillar to post to get admitted while large number of beds are vacant. According to some reports, a government hospital in Delhi had bodies in lobby and waiting area. Inside the ward, most beds were unoccupied," it added.