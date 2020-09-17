



Record 97,894 New Covid Cases In India, Active Cases Cross 1 Million

India reported a record daily jump of 97,894 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 51-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stand at 51,18,253. The active cases in the country have crossed 10-lakh mark, the data showed.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country, reported 1,132 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 83,198.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic. Maharashtra along with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are currently contributing 49 per cent to India's total active cases and 52 per cent of total deaths.

Delhi reported its highest single-day spike on Wednesday as 4,473 fresh cases were reported in the national capital. Delhi's COVID-19 tally now stands at 2.30 lakh.

The national capital has seen an increase of 45 per cent in the number of containment zones in the last 10 days. Home isolation cases of COVID-19 also jumped by over 50 per cent to reach 16,576 during the period, according to official data.

Phase-I clinical trials of the two candidate vaccines indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Cadila Healthcare Ltd have revealed "excellent safety", Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the upper house that their phase II clinical trials are currently underway.

On Wednesday, India crossed the 50-lakh mark as it recorded 90,123 new cases. It took India just 230 days to reach the grim milestone.

The country, however, is better placed in comparison to the US and Brazil in terms of recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

Worldwide, almost 3 crore people have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, and more than 9.23 lakh people have lost their lives to the pandemic since it surfaced in China late last year.