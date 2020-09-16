India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 50 Lakh; 1,290 Deaths, Highest In A Day

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths - the highest the country has seen in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry has said. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 50,20,360, including 9,95,933 active cases as India's recovery rate rose to 78.28 per cent. A total of 39,42,361 patients stand cured.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic with a tally of 10.7 lakh cases as it continued to report more than 17,000 cases a day. The state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4 per cent) of the active cases, the ministry said.

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35 per cent of the total active cases and are also reporting close to 60 per cent (59.42 pc) of the total recovered cases," it highlighted.

Of the 1,054 fatalities reported in 24 hours, nearly 69 per cent are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

More than 37 per cent of cumulative deaths reported so far in the country are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths).The state reported 34.44 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths), the ministry said on Tuesday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.