Probe Ordered After COVID Patients Found Outside Isolation Wards In Assam Hospital

A two-member magisterial inquiry has been instituted to probe the loitering of COVID-19 patients outside isolation wards of a hospital in Assam's Hailakandi district on Tuesday morning.

The district administration instituted the probe when it was found that some COVID-19 patients stepped out of the isolation wards and roamed around the administrative and OPD block of the SK Roy Civil Hospital with some even trying to flee, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Khaleda S Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Parikshit Phukan to inquire into the circumstances leading to it and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The magisterial committee will submit a detailed report to the deputy commissioner within 24 hours.

At present, there are 45 COVID-19 patients admitted in the isolation wards of the civil hospital which has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital, officials said.

The authorities viewed the incident very seriously, saying stern action would be taken against those found guilty.

A home guard on duty who came in close contact with the COVID-19 patients has been put under institutional quarantine, they added.