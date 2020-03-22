PM Will Be 'Compelled' To Announce Tougher Economic Steps: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram said the Prime Minister is testing the waters. (File)

Congress MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have "no option but to again address the nation and announce tougher social and economic measures" to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While supporting PM Modi's initiative to observe a 'Janata curfew', Mr Chidambaram said: "I think the Prime Minister was testing the waters. He would be compelled to come back in a few days to announce tougher social and economic measures which I also tweeted on Thursday."

"I have the feeling that the PM will come back in the next few days to announce tougher social and economic measures," he tweeted.

"I am duty bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days," he said.

With regards to the industries struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "I think the government is yet underprepared. I think they have no option but to come back with announcements in the next three-four days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to follow 'Janata curfew' today to contain the spread of COVID19 and has said: "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 300 today, the Union Health Ministry said.