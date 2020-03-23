Phillipines Man, Who Recovered From Coronavirus, Dies In Mumbai

Health Ministry said the death of the Philippines man "is not COVID-19 death". (Representational)

A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday.

The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.

The Union Health ministry said the death of the man from Philippines "is not COVID-19 death".

Maharashtra has informed that he had turned positive. He had kidney problems earlier. He died due to kidney failure, the ministry said.