JNU Suspends Classes Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday ordered suspension of classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, routine office work will remain unaffected, the university said as it directed all officers, faculty members and staff to be present on duty.

"In view of the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended until March 31 with immediate effect," the varsity''s Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

Conducting any event such as seminars/conferences/workshops in the campus during this period that require gathering of people should be postponed, he said.

"Basic mess facilities will be available to the hostel residents during this period," he added.

After JNU, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday also suspended classes with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, amid rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi University had suspended classes and cancelled all functions in view of coronavirus threat.