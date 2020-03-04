Amit Shah's CAA Rally In Hyderabad Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare

Amit Shah was scheduled to address a rally at LB Stadium in Hyderabad (File)

The coronavirus scare has forced the BJP to postpone its citizenship law rally which was scheduled to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on March 15.

The BJP's Telangana unit today announced that the rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stands postponed.

Mr Shah and other BJP leaders were scheduled to address the rally at LB Stadium in the heart of the city.

BJP's Telangana chief spokesperson K. Krishnasagar Rao said the new date for the rally would be announced later.

The development came amid growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Telangana reported its first COVID-19 positive case on March 2 while two others also suspected to have contracted the virus.