Random Thermal Scanning Of Passengers At All Stations: Delhi Metro

Maintain at least 1 m distance from each other while travelling in the metro or at station: DMRC

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, metro authorities on Thursday night issued an advisory asking commuters to use the rapid transit network only when it is "essential and unavoidable".

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also said, "Random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at all metro stations."

"Incase anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of coronavirus infection, he or she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities," it said.

In view of this pandemic, the metro travellers are advised that they should use metro network for essential travel only and should travel by the metro only when it is "essential and unavoidable".

"Maintain at least 1 m distance from each other while travelling in the metro or at the station i.e. standing passengers are not allowed and alternate seats be left vacant," the advisory said.

Trains may not stop at such stations which may be having crowding i.e. less than the expected distance of 1 m between passengers, it said, adding that this may be altered depending upon the exigencies of the situation.

In course of the journey and stay within the metro premises, passengers are requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from time-to-time to contain the spread of the virus.

Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by the virus are strictly advised to avoid travel by the metro or any other mode of public transport, the statement said.