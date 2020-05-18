24 Kuwait-Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive In Madhya Pradesh; Fellow Passengers Quarantined

Nearly 5,000 have contracted the virus in Madhya Pradesh so far. (Representational image)

Twenty-four Indian nationals who returned from Kuwait have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

The passengers were among the 134 Indian nationals who arrived at the Indore Airport on May 13. Upon their arrival, the returnees were quarantined at the Army's 3 EME Centre in Bhopal.

Eighteen of these passengers tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday while samples of six others returned positive on Sunday night.

The patients have been admitted at the Chirayu Medical College Hospital in Bhopal; .the co-passengers have been quarantined at Army facility at Bairagarh in Bhopal.

The CISF personnel who had handled the passports of the Kuwait returned passengers on May 13 at Indore Airport have also been home quarantined.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, 248 people have died in the state and nearly 5,000 have contracted the virus so far.