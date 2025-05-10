SSC Releases Revised Exam Calendar For 2025-2026, Check Full Schedule Here

SSC Releases Revised Exam Calendar 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised examination calendar for the year 2025-2026. Aspirants preparing for SSC recruitment exams can now check the updated schedule, which includes important dates for notification releases, application openings, and examinations for various national-level posts.

The updated calendar includes various exams such as Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer, Selection Posts, and departmental competitive exams such as JSA/LDC and ASO, among others.

Here are some of the key examination dates from the revised SSC Calendar 2025:

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (DoPT): June 8, 2025

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (DoPT): June 8, 2025

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (2022-2024): June 8, 2025

Selection Post Examination Phase-XIII: July 24 to August 4, 2025

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination: August 6 to 11, 2025

Combined Hindi Translators Examination (Paper-I): August 12, 2025

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I): August 13 to 30, 2025

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam (Paper-I): September 1 to 6, 2025

Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-I): September 8 to 18, 2025

MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination: September 20 to October 24, 2025

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination (Paper-I): October 27 to 31, 2025

Constable (Driver) - Male in Delhi Police Examination: Scheduled between November and December, 2025

Candidates are advised to check the official website for regular updates on the SSC exam dates.

Candidates can access the Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 PDF here