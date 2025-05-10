Suspicious Movement, Exchange Of Fire Near Jammu's Nagrota Military Base

A sentry was injured in a brief gunfight with a suspect at an army camp in Jammu region today. The incident was reported from Nagrota Military Station.

The army in a statement said the sentry challenged the suspect on seeing suspicious movement near the perimeter.

"On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s)," the Indian Army's 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) said in a post on its official X account.

On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at #Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect.

Sentry sustained a minor injury.

Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s)@adgpi... — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 10, 2025

The brief exchange of fire at the Nagrota camp came while Indian air defence guns were engaging Pakistani drones over Srinagar on Saturday night.

The government in a statement said Pakistan violated an agreement reached earlier on Saturday.

"This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very, very serious notice of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement.