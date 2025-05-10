Mother's Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Mom

Mother's Day, as the name suggests, is a special occasion to honour mothers and maternal figures for their love, sacrifice and contributions to family and society. It's a day to acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contributions every mother makes to help her child succeed. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year. This year, it falls on May 11. On this day, family members try to make sure that their mother is happy and enjoys her life. They surprise her with gifts, take her out for dinner, or even cook for her at home. It is the perfect opportunity to tell your mom how much she means to you.

As Mother's Day is just around the corner, here are some Mother's Day wishes, greetings, quotes and messages that you can share with your mother to make her feel special:

Mother's Day wishes and greetings

Happy Mother's Day to the best mother in the world!

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who made me who I am today. I owe everything to you!

Dear mom, words can't express how much you mean to me, but I will still try. Thank you for being a guide, an inspiration, a shoulder to lean on and the rock of our family. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day! May this year be full of good luck and great things for you, mom. We love you!

Wishing you a Mother's Day that's filled with all your favourite things. You deserve endless pampering.

Thank you for putting up with my childhood antics and teenage angst. It couldn't have been easy, but you did it all with a smile. Love you, mom!

Mom, you're not just my mother, you're also my best friend. Thank you for your unwavering presence in my life. Happy Mother's Day!

To the most amazing mom, happy Mother's Day! Your kindness, strength, and guidance have made me who I am today. I love you more than words can say.

Happy Mother's Day! Your strength, patience, and unconditional love inspire me daily. Thank you for everything, Mom.

Thank you for believing in me even when I didn't believe in myself. Your faith in me has been my guiding light. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day quotes