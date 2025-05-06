Mother's Day 2025: Date, History, Significance And How It's Celebrated

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mothers Day 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 11. The tradition began in 1908 with Anna Jarvis honouring her mother. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson declared it a national day of gratitude.

Mother's Day 2025: Mother's Day is celebrated around the world as a special occasion to honour mothers and maternal figures for their love, sacrifices, and contributions to family and society. This year, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The tradition dates back to 1908, when American activist Anna Jarvis, inspired by her mother's humanitarian work, organised the first Mother's Day celebration. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day - a day dedicated to expressing gratitude to mothers everywhere.

Why Mother's Day Is Significant

Mother's Day is more than just a celebration - it's a reminder of the pivotal role mothers play in shaping lives and nurturing generations. Their selfless love, guidance, and sacrifices form the foundation of families and communities.

It is also a day to recognise not just biological mothers, but grandmothers, stepmothers, adoptive mothers, and all maternal figures who make a positive impact in the lives of others.

How Mother's Day Is Celebrated

Over the years, Mother's Day has become a popular occasion marked by gifts, flowers, and special outings. While the commercial side of the day continues to grow, the true spirit lies in heartfelt gestures - be it a handmade card, a letter, or simply spending quality time together.

At its core, Mother's Day is about showing appreciation in meaningful ways, reminding us that it's the sentiment, not the price tag, that matters most.