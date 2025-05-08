Mother's Day 2025: Interesting Gift Ideas To Make Your Mom Feel Extra Special

This Sunday, May 11, will be extra special for us. After all, it's Mother's Day. It is a special day for all mothers, whose contributions are often overlooked. It's a day to acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contributions every mother makes to help her child succeed. On this day, family members try to make sure that their mother is happy and enjoys her life. They surprise her with gifts, take her out for dinner, or even cook for her at home. So, as Mother's Day is just around the corner, here are some brilliant suggestions to help you pick the perfect gift for your mother.

Gift ideas to make Mother's Day 2025 extra special

Food

You can prepare a full breakfast platter with nutritious drinks and salads for your mom, and it can include all that she loves to eat. You can also gift her a packet of sweets or surprise her with chocolates.

Flowers

Add colours and fragrances to the Mother's Day celebrations this year by getting your mom flowers she loves. You can order them as an add-on to another gift or send them alone.

Hand-made card

Hand-made cards are among the best gifts that you can offer to your mother on this day. Try your hand at calligraphy or lettering to make the cards stand out, or simply write a poem that can warm her heart.

Clothing

If your mother likes dressing up and keeping her wardrobe up to date, buy her a saree or other clothes she likes to wear.

Skincare products

If your mom has been eyeing that serum or essential oil, this is the time to get it for her. You can also gift her a pack of her favourite face masks or moisturiser.

Personalised sweatshirt or pendant

Express your love for your mother with a personalised sweatshirt for her. Just print a sweet and personal message on the shirt and gift it to her this Mother's Day.

Or you can choose a personalised pendant or necklace too. Make a family tree for her that she can proudly display in front of anyone. After deciding on a chain, personalise it with leaves engraved with her kids' initials and each of their birthstones.

Gift of relaxation

Moms are busy! Give her the gift of unwinding with a luxurious spa day, complete with massages, facials, and maybe even a mani-pedi. If a spa day isn't in the budget, create a spa experience at home with calming candles, essential oils, and a warm bath.

The gift of you

Sometimes the best gift is the gift of yourself. Offer to take on some chores she usually does, plan a movie night in with her favourite snacks, or simply spend some quality time catching up and listening to her stories.