Submit Test Results Within A Day To Hospitals: Ajit Pawar To Labs

Ajit Pawar gave the instructions during a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the COVID-19 testing laboratories to submit within a day the results of the swab tests to the hospitals.

He gave the instructions during a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation.

"We are testing a large number of swabs. However, we need to raise the number of swab test and the results of the same shall be reported to the hospitals on the next day for early diagnoses and treatment of patients," he said.

He also directed the officials to strictly implement the restrictions in the COVID-19 containment zones.

Mr Pawar also visited the Pune Police Commissionerate to review its work during the pandemic.

He appreciated the police department for it humanitrian work during the coronavirus outbreak.