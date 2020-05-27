Woman Delivers Baby Onboard UP-Bound Shramik Train In Madhya Pradesh

The woman and her newborn were shifted to a hospital as a precautionary measure

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy onboard a Shramik special train at the Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh today while she was travelling to her native place in Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat, an official said.

After the delivery, the woman and the newborn were shifted to a district hospital.

Western Railways' public relations officer Jitendra Jain said that the woman, Pooja Devi, was travelling along with her husband in the Shramik special train from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh today.

"As the woman went into labour, a co-passenger informed the Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam about it through a tweet," he said.

He said that after this tweet, the commercial control department and the Twitter cell informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and asked for an ambulance for the woman and the newborn.

"Before the arrival of the train, the railways' doctor Ankita Mehta and her team reached the Ratlam station. Later, the woman safely gave birth to a baby boy inside the coach under the supervision of the medical team," he said.

Mr Jain said that the woman was later shifted to a district hospital along with her baby as a precautionary measure. "Both the child and mother are healthy," he said.