Over 2,500 West Bengal Students To Leave Kota In Buses: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that around 2,500 to 3,000 students from the state, who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to lockdown, will board buses take buses to return home.

"Around 2,500 to 3,000 students from Rajasthan''s Kota will board buses today evening. It will take three days for them to reach here," Ms Banerjee said after a Cabinet meeting today.

Several state governments including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have sent buses to Kota to bring back stranded students of their respective states.

Earlier, Ms Banerjee had said that the state government will "initiate" every possible help to the people of state stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown in returning home.

"GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I''m here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times," Ms Banerjee tweeted.