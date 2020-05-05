Nearly 1,200 Migrants Arrive In West Bengal From Rajasthan Via Special Train

Railways is running special trains for smooth movement of migrant labourers (Representational)

As many as 1,188 migrant workers reached Dankuni Railway Station in West Bengal from Rajasthan today.

District-wise screening counters for COVID-19 have also been set up for returnees at the railway station.

"They will be sent to their respective homes after a health check-up. 64 buses and 42 small vehicles have been placed for this purpose," informed the police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations.

The MHA had also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

The Ministry of Railways has been running "Shramik special trains",to ensure smooth movement of migrant labourers and others to their respective native places.