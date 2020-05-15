Expecting Flight Resumption, Airport Authority's 'Gear Up' Call To Flyers

National carrier Air India has been repatriating Indians stranded abroad because of the lockdown (File)

Carry a hand sanitizer, wear a mask and register on the Aarogya Setu mobile application, the Airport Authority of India said in an advisory to passengers on Friday, expecting resumption of domestic flight operation soon.

"With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy and register on #AarogyaSetuApp," it tweeted.

"Do web check-in. Carry a print out of boarding card. Maintain 4-feet physical distance from co-passengers," the AAI's list of guidelines says.

The body, which reports to the civil aviation ministry, looks after the development and maintenance of airports across the country.

Domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of the nationwide lockdown to check the growth of coronavirus cases.

Last month, when it was reported that several operators were accepting bookings from May 4 - when the second leg of the lockdown was scheduled to end - the government said it had not taken any decision on resuming flight operations.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated that the lockdown rules will be further eased in the fourth phase that starts from May 18.

"Corona is here to stay, experts say. But we cannot let our lives be controlled by corona. We will have to live with it. We will wear masks and maintain physical distancing but not give up on our dreams," he said in his address to the nation.

"Lockdown 4 will have totally different rules and will be based on suggestions by the states. The new measures will be announced by May 18. We will fight and move forward by following rules," he added.

National carrier Air India - which has been repatriating Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown on payment basis - has opened bookings.

