Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Economy Amid Lockdown With Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

The Congress party has tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired in full at 9 am today.

Rahul Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan last week.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be aired today as part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

The first such dialogue was held last week when Mr Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

Mr Rajan had said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs.

He had also said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.

