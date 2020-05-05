Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Economy Amid Lockdown With Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Rahul Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan last week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be aired today as part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

The Congress party has tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired in full at 9 am today.

Sh. @RahulGandhi in conversation with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Abhijit Banerjee discussing the critical issues of COVID-19 & its economic impact.



Please tune in tomorrow at 9 AM to watch this inspiring conversation aimed at providing the way ahead. pic.twitter.com/cNwZ4vY9By — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

The first such dialogue was held last week when Mr Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

Mr Rajan had said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs.

He had also said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.