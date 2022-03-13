Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Rises To 4.29 Crore, Active Cases Dip To 40,559

COVID-19 Cases In India: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent (File)

India Saturday recorded its lowest single-day rise in Covid infections since May 12, 2020 as 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death count due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the updated ministry's data..

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,31,513 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.52 per cent.

A total of 77.77 crore tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted so far, 8,21,122 of them in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 179.91 crore.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 13, 2022 05:46 (IST) Influential US Congress Members Urge Vaccine Collaboration With India

Members of America's influential Congressional Hispanic Caucus have urged US President Joe Biden to champion vaccine collaboration with India to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter dated March 10 to Biden, Texas delegation members and other members (Hispanic areas), requested the administration to lead distribution of low-cost vaccines to low-income nations with low vaccination rates to save millions of lives and bring an end to the worldwide pandemic.

The lawmakers urged the President to use the two vaccines which are a result of India-US collaborations for the global good and to end vaccine inequity through Corbevax and Covovax.