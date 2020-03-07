Coronavirus Live Updates: 31 Confirmed Cases In India, 99,000 Infected Across World

New Delhi:
Thirty-one people in India have so far contracted coronavirus, which originated in China in December and has spread to 90 countries since then, government said on Friday. Nearly 29,000 people across the country are under watch amid virus scare.
While many people are struggling to face masks and hand sanitisers, which is creating a shortage at many places, the central government on Friday warned of stringent action against hoarding and black-marketing.
The Assam government on Friday sounded a high alert to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus after the reports emerged that an American citizen, who visited the state before flying to Bhutan, has tested positive.
According to the World Health Organisation, over 99,000 people have been infected and 3,400 deaths have been reported globally amid the outbreak.
Here are the live updates on coronavirus:
South Korea Confirms 174 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now At 6,767
South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added, news agency Reuters reported.
One Colleague Of Coronavirus Positive Case In Telangana Found Symptomatic
The Telangana government has informed that one of the 25 colleagues of the person who was found positive for coronavirus, was found to be symptomatic and was admitted at RGICD.
"A detailed investigation was done to trace the contacts of one person who was found novel coronavirus positive in Telangana and it has been found that at his workplace in Bengaluru, 25 colleagues have been contacted and one is found to be symptomatic and admitted at RGICD," read a government statement.
Colleague's samples have been sent for testing and fumigation of the workplace was done on March 3, said Telangana Government in a statement.
"The person was found coronavirus positive in Telangana confirmed on March 2, who travelled to from Bengaluru to Secunderabad on 21st February. This person is a software engineer working in Bengaluru travelled to Dubai from Bengaluru on February 15. He stayed in Dubai from February 16 to February 19. After returning on February 20 to Bengaluru he worked in the office for a day on February 21 and he left for Hyderabad by private bus on the same day in the evening," it read.
The government said that details on contact tracing with Confirmed Telangana COVID-19 case include--Passengers who were sitting close to the above said passenger were followed and tracked by phone, all are asymptomatic and will be followed up until March 6, news agency ANI reported.
China Reports 28 Coronavirus Deaths, Rise In New Cases Outside Epicentre
China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.
There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.
There were 25 new cases reported outside the central province, which remains under lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the virus.
New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 74, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were placed on the province in late January.
But health officials also reported 24 confirmed imported cases -- fuelling fears in China that infections could swell again as people get infected overseas, news agency AFP reported. Read here
