2 Suspected Of Coronavirus Infection In J&K, PM To Meet Health Minister: 10 Points

Mr Kansal said both the patients had left hospital against medical advice and had to be brought back. "Appeal to public to cooperate fully wherever quarantine is advised," he tweeted.

"Both suspected cases kept in isolation at GMC Jammu. Stable. All protocols being followed... All biometric attendance in J&K to be suspended immediately till March 31... All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect," Mr Kansal tweeted.

The meeting between Harsh Vardhan and PM Modi comes a day after PM Modi said the coronavirus poses a big challenge to the world. "...Today, we all have to tackle this situation together," PM Modi said at an event on Friday.

Reports say people are rushing in to buy face masks and hand sanitisers, leading to a shortage. The government has warned of action against hoarding and black-marketing of these items.

The Assam government on Friday sounded a high alert to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after the Bhutan government said that an American citizen, who visited the state in India's northeast before coming to the Himalayan nation, has been infected.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was screened for coronavirus infection at Delhi airport on his return from Italy on February 29, the party said on Friday. The confirmation came after three caustic digs this week, including two by the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, targeting Mr Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and suggesting they should be wary of spreading the disease.

Of the 31 people infected with the coronavirus in India, 16 are Italian tourists. The most recent was a Delhi man who had travelled to Thailand and Malaysia. The patient is stable and being monitored, sources have said.

Amid the rising number of cases Prime Minister Modi cancelled a trip to Brussels for the India-European Union (EU) summit. The government has also moved to cancel official Holi celebrations across the country, following medical advice to avoid large gatherings.

According to the World Health Organisation, over one lakh people have been infected and 3,500 deaths have been reported globally amid the outbreak.