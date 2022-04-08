Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,97,567.

India on Thursday recorded 1,033 new Covid cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,31,958. According to the Union Health Ministry data, country's active cases currently stand at over 11,000 cases.

India also saw 43 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,21,530.

The ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

