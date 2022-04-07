'Don't Sleep Together, Hugs And Kisses Not Allowed': Residents Of Locked-Down Shanghai Warned

The streets of otherwise bustling Shanghai are empty with only healthcare workers seen outside.

Locals in Shanghai, which is under extreme lockdown due to COVID-19, are living a very tough life. Glimpses from the city keep emerging on social media, which show how people are handling day-to-day tasks like walking their dogs.

Shanghai is the hotspot of the current COVID-19 outbreak in China. Though the daily infection tally has fallen in the last few days, it is still significantly high as compared to other countries. This all the 26 million residents in the city have been asked to stay a home.

Now, videos posted by Shanghai residents on Twitter show announcements being made by drones. The drones appeared in the sky after residents were found singing and protesting lack of supplies in their balconies.

The video was first shared on Weibo, and made its way to Twitter after some Chinese journalists picked it up. According to the translation provided by the locals, the drones asked people to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and "control your desire for freedom".

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: "Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

They have been asked not to open the window or sing.

Another such video shows healthcare workers using megaphones to make public announcements on streets of Shanghai. “From tonight, couples should sleep separately, don't kiss, hug is not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation,” the workers tell the residents of a housing society.

This is more funny. "From tonight, couple should sleep separately, don't kiss, hug is not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation! "

A week ago, videos surfaced on social media which showed four-legged robots patrolling the streets of Shanghai and making health announcements.

There is growing discontent among residents over distribution of food and essential goods due to COVID curbs. The city administration has acknowledged the problem and vowed to improve the situation.

“Shanghai has sufficient reserves of staples such as rice and meat, but issues have cropped up in distribution and last-mile deliveries because of epidemic control measures,” Shanghai's vice mayor Chen Tong said at a news conference on Thursday.

He said the city would try to reopen some wholesale markets and food stores and allow more delivery personnel out of locked-down areas. Officials will also crack down on price gouging, he added.

China's financial hub has fallen largely silent after the city imposed harsh movement restrictions to stem the spread of COVID, with only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or people with special permission allowed on the streets.